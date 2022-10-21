Established in 1984, Türkiye's Dardanel brand is a household name in the country, with its frozen food offerings and sandwich brands.

The company was a participant at this year's SIAL Paris, the world's biggest food fair.

Joining the event with both the Dardanel and Kallimanis brands, which it acquired just last month, the company sought to connect with global customers to introduce its innovative products, said Niyazi Onen, the firm’s founder, in a press release.

He said the company's exports total around $40 million annually, adding that it has many plans in store for future growth by boosting exports much more.

Onen stressed that Dardanel is a leading brand with its sustainable product and marketing and aims to be a prominent global seafood firm.

"We aim to generate 50% of our revenues from exports in 2025," he stressed.

The firm’s sales almost doubled in the first half of 2022 versus the same period last year.

The firm is leading healthy nutrition trends in Türkiye with its high-quality, healthy, and delicious products, he added.

Decades of experience selling seafood