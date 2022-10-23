There's no good news here.

After a concerted global effort, Covid-19 deaths have come down. But another deadly disease, which was ignored in the last few years, requires immediate attention.

Tuberculosis or TB has once again emerged as the world's biggest infectious killer.

Mel Spigelman, president of the non-profit TB Alliance, hailed the swift and dramatic progress to rein in the Covid pandemic, with a vast array of safe and effective vaccines, tests and treatments developed in the space of two years.

"But the juxtaposition with TB is pretty stark," he told AFP in an interview.

READ MORE: Focus on Covid-19 undermines fight against other lethal diseases

Tuberculosis, once called consumption, was the world's biggest infectious killer before the arrival of Covid-19, with 1.5 million people dying from the disease each year.

With global Covid deaths steadily declining, "TB has regained the dubious distinction," Spigelman said.

The TB Alliance, which is working to develop and deliver faster-acting and affordable drugs against the disease, especially in poorer countries, points out that based on the annual death rate, TB kills 4,109 people a day.

That compares to 1,449 people a day dying due to Covid, calculated from the 40,578 deaths reported in the past 28 days on the Johns Hopkins University dashboard.

READ MORE: WHO: Covid-19 slowing global fight against tuberculosis