Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen, who recently secured the 2022 Formula 1 title in Japan, was victorious in Sunday's US Grand Prix.

Verstappen beat Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas and also helped Red Bull win the constructors' title this year, the F1 confirmed.

The Dutchman completed the race in one hour, 42 minutes and 11.687 seconds to see the checkered flag first.

Hamilton came in second as the gap between him and Verstappen was five seconds.

Ferrari's Monegasque racer Charles Leclerc ended the race in third place to make the podium.

The Red Bull Racing team that Verstappen and Sergio Perez drive for took their first constructors' title since 2013.

"It’s a very difficult weekend for us. This one is definitely dedicated to Dietrich (Mateschitz). The only thing we could do today is win," Verstappen said after the race.