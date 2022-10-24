Islam Makhachev is the new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) winner after fighting Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira in the Lightweight category on October 22, 2022. The match (UFC 280) took place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Less than a month after 31st birthday (he was born on September 27, 1991), Makhachev proved once more that he was a world-class fighter. But what do we know about him?

Makhachev is a Russian professional mixed martial artist who used to compete in Sambo fights. Sambo is a Russian-style fighting style that originated in the Red Army, and means “'self-defence without weapons.”

Makhachev is an ethnic Lak, an ethnic group of about 200,000 people who historically live in the Lakskiy and Kulinsky districts of Dagestan. He was born in Dagestan, in the capital city of Makhachkala and grew up in the remote village of Burshi.

Islam Makhachev often trains with and posts photos and videos with another Dagestani, Khabib Nurmagomedov, an undefeated former lightweight UFC champion. Also a mixed martial arts fighter, Nurmagomedov retired from the sport in 2020.

BBC Sportsums up Makhachev’s latest fight as “Islam Makhachev emulated his coach and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov as he beat Charles Oliveira to win the lightweight title at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.”

As UFC fans often compared him with his coach Khabib Nurmagomedov, some even calling him "the next Khabib," he did not mind that comparison at all. Instead he took it as a compliment.

“I want to be next Khabib. I want to be like Khabib. Honestly, I want to smash all my opponents like Khabib, too,” Makhachev recently told BT Sports. “I have little bit same [statistics], but I agree. If somebody say, ‘You fight like Khabib’ or ‘You gonna be like Khabib,’ I want to be.”

Like Khabib, Makhachev was trained by Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, a well-known athlete and a former Soviet Army member – who had judo and sambo in his arsenal, on top of wrestling. He became a coach to youth in Dagestan, including his own son Khabib.