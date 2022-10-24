An estimated one million people die from lead poisoning annually and millions more, many of them children, are exposed to low levels of lead, causing lifelong health problems, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

The health effects from lead poisoning include anemia, hypertension, immunotoxicity, and toxicity to the reproductive organs, the WHO said in a statement on Monday, marking the 10th International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (ILPPW).

WHO said the neurological and behavioural effects of lead could be “irreversible.”

"Lead exposure is especially dangerous to children’s developing brains and can result in reduced intelligence quotient (IQ), attention span, impaired learning ability, and increased risk of behavioural problems," said Dr Maria Nera, head of the WHO’s Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health section.

"This preventable harm to children’s brains leads to a tragic loss of potential," Nera added.

READ MORE: Study: Africa hardest hit as pollution kills 9M a year

'Say no to lead poisoning'

“Say no to lead poisoning” is the 10th International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week theme to raise awareness about lead poisoning and encourage all countries to take action to prevent lead exposure, particularly in children.

Lead is toxic to multiple body systems, including the central nervous system and brain, the reproductive system, kidneys, the cardiovascular system, the blood system, and the immune system.

Lead exposure is estimated to account for 21.7 million years lost to disability and death (disability-adjusted life years) worldwide, due to long-term effects on health, according to WHO.

It estimates that 30 percent of idiopathic intellectual disability, 4.6 percent of cardiovascular disease, and 3 percent of chronic kidney diseases can be attributed to exposure to lead.

There is no safe level of exposure to lead, which harms health, particularly children’s health.

According to UNICEF estimates, one in three children – up to 800 million globally – have excessive blood lead levels.