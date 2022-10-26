Saudi Arabia is putting on 240 flights a week and easing overland travel to attract tens of thousands of football fans attending the World Cup in neighbouring Qatar, the kingdom's tourism minister has said.

Weekly flights from Saudi to Qatar will soar to 240 during the month-long tournament, up from six normally, tourism minister Ahmed Al Khateeb said on Wednesday on the sidelines of an investor forum in Riyadh.

The efforts are intended to jumpstart the nascent tourism sector in the once closed-off kingdom, which only began issuing tourist visas in September 2019 - just months before the coronavirus pandemic decimated the industry globally.

With prices high and accommodation options limited in Doha, Qatar's Gulf neighbours are expected to soak up an overflow of fans, organising more than 160 daily shuttle flights between them and relaxing visa requirements.

Saudi Arabia has offered multi-entry 60-day visas to holders of the World Cup's Hayya pass, the compulsory permit available to ticket-holders.

Upgraded roads

For overland travellers, officials have upgraded roads from Riyadh and cities in eastern Saudi Arabia - which are closer to Qatar - to the border, Khateeb said.