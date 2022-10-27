In late April, Russian forces came to Volodymyr Zelensky's village in east Ukraine. But this Zelensky is a 64-year-old retiree who was terrified of being mistaken for the president of Ukraine.

Then, one of the Russian soldiers glanced at his passport and burst out laughing.

"It's okay guys, the war is over," the soldier said. "We can go home –– we got their president!"

Born in 1958 in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, then part of the Soviet Union, to a coal miner and a construction worker, Zelensky, a namesake of the Ukrainian leader, served as a driver in the Soviet army and then worked in construction.

Since Russia invaded its neighbour in February, Zelensky, who has no known relationship to the Ukrainian president, has spent most of the war hiding from bombardment in the basement of his house.

"I had quit smoking four years before, but I started again," Zelensky said.

AFP is not disclosing the name of his village for security reasons.

'I don't think I look like the president'

His wife Valentina Zelenska, 72, evacuated to western Ukraine at the start of the war, but Zelensky refused to leave the home he purchased 20 years ago.

Here, he could finally breathe "the purest air" after years in a mining town, plant vegetables on his own plot, enjoy time on the patio, and fish in the local pond.

Zelenska returned home after Kiev's forces expelled the Russians from the village late last month.

But it is now being pounded by Russian artillery, and she is alarmed whenever a blast outside blows the plastic sheet on their gutted window inwards.

"She hasn't gotten used to it," said her husband, wearing corduroy trousers and a jumper with a zip collar.

With the help of a flashlight, he retrieved an old photo album, and found a photo of himself as a man in his 40s in khaki uniform.

"I don't think I look like the president. Not at all," he said.

His wife disagreed.