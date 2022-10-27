Prince Harry's memoir, an object of obsessive anticipation worldwide since first announced last year, is coming out on January 10.

The book will be called “Spare” and is being billed by Penguin Random House, as an account told with “raw, unflinching honesty" and filled with ”insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

In a statement released on Thursday, Penguin Random House summoned memories of the stunning death in 1997 of Prince Harry's mother, Diana, and of Harry and his brother, William, “walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror.”

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on,” the statement reads in part.

“For Harry, this is his story at last.”

The memoir's title is an apparent reference to Prince Harry's being a royal “spare,” not the first in line to succession. William, Prince of Wales, is next in line.

To be published in 16 languages

The 416-page book will come out in 16 languages, from Dutch to Portuguese, and also will be released in an audio edition read by Prince Harry. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will be using proceeds from “Spare” to donate to British charities.