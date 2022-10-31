Paul Pogba will miss France's World Cup defence as he needs more time to recover from knee surgery, his agent has announced.

"Following yesterday and today's medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery," said Rafaela Pimenta in a statement on Monday.

"For this reason, Paul will not be able to join Juventus' squad before the World Cup break nor the French National Team in Qatar."

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri had already said on Friday that it was "very unlikely" that the 29-year-old midfielder would play for his team before Serie A breaks up for the World Cup.

Italian media reported earlier on Monday that Pogba could be out for around 15 days with a thigh injury.

A hard year for Pogba