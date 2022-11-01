Taylor Swift made music history on Monday, becoming the first artist ever to simultaneously nab all 10 spots on the top US song chart after the release of her album "Midnights."

"Anti-Hero" led the charge, taking the Billboard Hot 100's top spot.

It's the first time in the chart's 64-year history that a single artist has claimed the entire top 10, Billboard said.

The last artist to come close was Drake, who took nine of the coveted spots in September 2021.

"10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES," tweeted Swift, with a nod to her devoted fan base's love of searching for hidden clues in her content including titles, numbers and dates.

Swift released the highly anticipated "Midnights" — her 10th studio album — on October 21, which also debuted at the top of Billboard's main albums chart with the biggest week for a release since Adele's "25" in 2015.

The release of "Midnights" crashed Spotify for hours, but it still set a record as the most-streamed album in a day, according to the platform.