A federal judge stopped publishing behemoth Penguin Random House from purchasing its rival Simon & Schuster. The US Justice Department had made it clear it was against the mega-merger.

The deal, worth $2.2 billion, had been announced in November 2020 and would have brought together two of the five largest American publishers.

US District Court Judge Florence Pan, in her ruling, said the government had convincingly shown that the merger would substantially lessen competition "in the market for the US publishing rights to anticipated top-selling books."

Unlike most merger fights, which are focused on what consumers pay, this one focused on authors' earnings.

Pan said her full reasoning for the decision would be issued under seal, as it relied on confidential business information.

The government argued the deal should be stopped because it would lead to less competition for blockbuster books and lower advances for authors who earn $250,000 or more.

Penguin Random House said the decision was "unfortunate," and it would "immediately request an expedited appeal."

"A merger would be good for competition," said Thomas Rabe, chief executive of Penguin owner Bertelsmann, who said the court's decision was based on incorrect basic assumptions.

The Justice Department hailed the decision, which comes only a week before crucial midterm elections in which Democratic President Joe Biden has tried to paint his party as defending consumers' interests.

The Justice Department under Biden has been more aggressive than his predecessors in attempting to block mergers, with mixed success so far.

"The proposed merger would have reduced competition, decreased author compensation, diminished the breadth, depth, and diversity of our stories and ideas, and ultimately impoverished our democracy," US Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter said in a statement.

"Today's decision protects vital competition for books and is a victory for authors, readers, and the free exchange of ideas," he noted.

With 10,000 employees worldwide and nearly 15,000 books published per year, Penguin Random House, a subsidiary of the Bertelsmann Group, dominates the industry in the US.

Penguin writers include cookbook author Ina Garten and novelists Zadie Smith and Danielle Steele, as well as Barack and Michelle Obama and John Grisham, while Simon & Schuster publishes Stephen King, Jennifer Weiner and Hillary Rodham Clinton, among others.

Penguin Random House is also preparing to release Prince Harry's memoir, in early 2023.

Penguin is owned by Bertelsmann, a German media group, while Paramount Global owns Simon & Schuster.