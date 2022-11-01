The rapper Takeoff, a member of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop trio Migos, has been fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, according to entertainment outlet TMZ and police.

He was 28 years old. Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, he was playing dice with fellow Migos member Quavo, TMZ reported on Tuesday.

Houston police said they reported a shooting overnight and one person was dead at the scene, but would not confirm the victim's identity until the family had been notified.

Two other people were shot and taken to area hospitals in private vehicles, police said.

According to TMZ, Quavo was not hurt.

The entertainment outlet said Takeoff and Quavo were playing dice when "an altercation broke out and that's when someone opened fire, shooting Takeoff."

A couple of hours prior to the shooting, Takeoff had posted a selfie from what appeared to be the bowling alley.

The venue, 810 Billiards & Bowling, said they would be closed on Tuesday.

Early tributes rolled in as news of the death spread on social media, including from Congressman Jamaal Bowman, who tweeted "Sending love to Takeoff's loved ones. I'm tired of seeing young Black men die."

'Bad and Boujee'

Born in Lawrenceville, Georgia on June 18, 1994, Takeoff was best known for his membership in Migos along with Quavo, his uncle, and Offset, his cousin who today is married to fellow rapper Cardi B.