Italy's sports authorities are studying reports of undue psychological pressure being placed on its young women gymnasts over their eating habits after a complaint was lodged with a prosecutor.

"Medals are a matter of national pride but no medal can make up for inappropriate behaviour," Sports Minister Andrea Abodi said on Wednesday, Italian news agency Ansa reported.

Abodi was addressing growing concerns about the way that athletes, many of them teenagers, are treated by coaches.

The issue has been brought into focus by a complaint filed to a prosecutor in the northern city of Brescia by the mother of two rhythmic gymnasts over their treatment, especially with regard to maintaining a set weight.

The mother and daughters have not been named.

Abodi earlier met Giovanni Malago, the president of the country's Olympic committee, and Gherardo Tecchi, head of its national gymnastic federation, to address the matter.

"Ours is a young sport, most of our members are aged under 18 and we have to be particularly careful about looking after them," Tecchi told a news conference.