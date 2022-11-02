President Joe Biden has warned as the midterms campaign enters its final week that the refusal of some Republican candidates to accept election results is a "path to chaos in America."

American democracy is under attack because defeated ex-president Donald Trump refused to accept the results of the 2020 election, Biden said on Wednesday in his speech in Washington.

Biden warned that "MAGA Republicans" are "trying to succeed where they failed in 2020" to subvert the will of voters in midterms while condemning rising political violence from "loud," "determined" minority and warning that "silence is complicity."

Pointing in particular to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, he said that Trump's false claims about a stolen election have "fuelled the dangerous rise of political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years."

"There are candidates running for every level of office in America ... who won't commit to accepting the results of the elections they're in," he said.

"That is the path to chaos in America," he said. "It's unprecedented. It's unlawful. And, it is un-American.

"As I've said before, you can't love your country only when you win," the Democratic president said.

The 79-year-old Biden took aim squarely at Republicans who have cast their lot with former president Trump and deny his 2020 election victory.

"This is no ordinary year," he said. "In a typical year, we are not often faced with the question of whether the vote we cast will preserve democracy or put it at risk. But we are this year."

READ MORE:Biden warns Republicans will 'take away' healthcare, retirement benefits

'Inflation is still hurting people'

Earlier in the day, Biden, in a White House event featuring union workers and employers, talked up the creation of infrastructure jobs while acknowledging that "inflation is still hurting people."