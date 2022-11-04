Drought in Kenya has killed 205 elephants and scores of other wildlife between February and October as much of East Africa endures its worst drought in 40 years.

Although sporadic rainfall has finally started in the region, Kenya's Meteorological Department forecast below-average rainfall for much of the country for the coming months, raising fears that the threat to Kenya's wildlife is not over.

"The drought has caused mortality of wildlife... because of the depletion of food resources as well as water shortages," Peninah Malonza, the cabinet secretary for Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage, told a news conference on Friday.

Fourteen species have been affected by the drought, she said.

In addition to the dead elephants, 512 wildebeest, 381 common zebra, 12 giraffes, and 51 buffalo have also succumbed to the drought over the same period - some in the national parks that are a significant tourist draw for the country.

There have also been 49 deaths of the rare and endangered Grevy's zebra.

In September, conservation group Grevy's Zebra Trust said that 40 Grevy's had died in just a three-month period because of the drought, representing nearly 2 percent of the species' population.

While a first step in accounting for the losses, the figures released on Friday are likely far from comprehensive, the ministry warned in a report, saying carnivores could have devoured some carcasses.

"Thus there is a possibility of higher mortality," the report said.

