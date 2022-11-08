Climate crisis is outpacing the capacity of developing nations to cope with its devastating impacts, the Pakistani premier has told COP27, as his country reels from historic floods.

"The world is burning up faster than our capacity for recovery," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned on Tuesday in his speech before the summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el Sheikh.

"The current financing gap is too high to sustain any real recovery needs of those on the front lines of climate catastrophe."

Sharif argued Pakistan exemplifies the extreme vulnerability of nations in the developing world struggling to grow their economies while confronting a perfect storm of inflation, soaring debt and energy shortages — all compounded by global warming.

Talks at the UN climate conference in Egypt have been dominated by calls for wealthier nations to fulfil pledges to financially help poorer nations green their economies and build resilience.

Catastrophic floods in Pakistan in August coming on the heels of a crippling two-month heatwave earlier in the year upended the lives of 33 million people and inundated a third of the country, he said.

"Raging torrents" from melting glaciers in northern Pakistan ripped up thousands of kilometres of roads and railway tracks, Sharif added.

The floods, which also swamped vast areas of key farmland, incurred damages exceeding $30 billion, according to the World Bank.

Climate finance