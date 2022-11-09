POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Qatar issues commemorative World Cup 2022 banknotes, coins
The commemorative banknotes reflect the Qatari civilisation and cultural heritage, says Central Bank Governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed.
Qatar issues commemorative World Cup 2022 banknotes, coins
FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to open in the Gulf country later this month.
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 9, 2022

Qatar's Central Bank has issued commemorative coins and banknotes of the FIFA World Cup 2022, set to open in the Gulf country later this month.

“The issuance of commemorative coins represents a fundamental contribution from the banking sector to the success of the historic event,” Central Bank Governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed said in a ceremony marking the issuance on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Qatar World Cup final stadium tested with first sellout crowd

The currency with the World Cup trophy and Qatar 2022 logo has a picture of Lusail Stadium on one side with Al Bayt Stadium on the opposite side. The two stadiums are the venues for the opening and the final World Cup match.

Also found in the background of the banknote is the Qatar National emblem, skyline, a dhow and Zubara fort.

RECOMMENDED

“The commemorative banknotes reflect the Qatari civilisation and cultural heritage,” bin Mohammed said.

READ MORE:Qatar sends 1,300 buses onto streets in World Cup transport test

Wednesday’s ceremony was attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino along with a host of Qatari officials and foreign ambassadors to Doha.

Qatar is set to host World Cup from Nov. 20 through Dec. 18, becoming the first Arab and Middle Eastern country to organize the global tournament.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
International Student Summit to convene in Istanbul on digital skills, intercultural dialogue
Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles at Russian energy facilities
'Good friends': Sri Lanka envoy praises Türkiye's aid as nation recovers from deadly floods
Deadly armed clash on Tajik–Afghan border: Tajikistan
Israeli strike kills one, injures several in Gaza amid repeated ceasefire violations
Pope Leo highlights Gaza suffering in his unusually direct first Christmas sermon
Turkish prosecutors widen probe into fatal Libyan jet crash in Ankara