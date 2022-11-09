More than 130 endangered seals have been found dead on Kazakh beaches of the Caspian Sea, officials said.

"Carcasses of dead seals have been found," a spokesman for Kazakhstan's ecology ministry told AFP news agency on Wednesday.

His ministry said 131 seals had been found dead on Caspian Sea beaches in the country's west.

Autopsies will be carried out and Kazakh environmental experts said soil and water samples from the area would be analysed.

World's largest inland body of water