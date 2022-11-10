A man is trying to raise awareness about the dangers of plastics by wearing them – as he walks on a beach in Senegal littered by so much plastic trash that you can hardly see the sand.

Environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man," wears his uniform — "it's not a costume," he emphasises — while telling anybody who will listen about the problems of plastics.

As he walks, strands and chunks of plastic dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while some drags on the ground.

On Fall's chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, “No to plastic bags.”

A former soldier, the 49-year-old father of three children says that plastic pollution, often excessive from people who chuck things wherever without a second thought, is an ecological disaster.

“It’s a poison for health, for the ocean, for the population,” he said.

On this recent day, Fall traverses Yarakh Beach in Dakar, the capital of Senegal. But it could have been any number of other places: Fall has taken his message national, visiting cities across the west African country for years.

In 2011, during World Environment Day, he started as Plastic Man.

He founded an environmental association, called Clean Senegal, that raises awareness via education campaigns and encourages reuse and recycling.

As he walks, kids on the beach shout: “Kankurang! Kankurang is coming!”