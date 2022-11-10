POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Qatar unveils 6,000-cabin football fan village ahead of World Cup
The brightly coloured cabins are designed to hold one or two people with twin beds, a nightstand, a small table and chair, air conditioning, a toilet and a shower inside.
Qatar unveils 6,000-cabin football fan village ahead of World Cup
Some 60 percent of the cabins are already booked for the tournament, an official said. / AP
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 10, 2022

Qatar unveils a 6,000-cabin fan village in an isolated lot near its airports, providing a housing option for low-income visitors of the upcoming World Cup, which is just days away from starting.

As journalists toured the cabins on Wednesday, desert winds kicked up sand at the 3.1 square-kilometre site, which housed a metro station, a bus stop, and a planned temporary restaurant and convenience store. 

The area could in theory hold as many as 12,000 people if booked at capacity, officials said.

Artificial green grass covered the walkways outside, with common areas filled with large bean-bag style chairs under a gray sky. 

Competing nations' flags flapped in the strong desert wind, a large screen also present at the site for fans to watch matches. Workers milled about the site, checking on its final touches.

The brightly coloured cabins, each with thin walls, are designed to hold one or two people with twin beds, a nightstand, a small table and chair, air conditioning, a toilet and a shower inside.

Each will go for around $200 a night — $270 with board — as the tournament goes on. Some 60 percent of the cabins are already booked for the tournament, said Omar al Jaber, the head of accommodation at Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy for the tournament.

READ MORE: Qatar issues commemorative World Cup 2022 banknotes, coins

Budget accommodation

RECOMMENDED

There will be other rooms offered at $80 a night farther out than this site near Doha International Airport and Hamad International Airport, both of which will be seeing flights at all hours during the tournament. Planes rumbled overhead during Wednesday's visit.

Those staying at the Fan Village can expect a 40-minute commute to stadium sites.

“Most of the fan(s) they prefer if it’s not a hotel, they prefer the apartment and villa,” al Jaber said, noting those options are managed by French hospitality company Accor. 

However, those wanting budget accommodation will come to this site and the other for cheaper options, he said.

Qatar has estimated it will have 130,000 rooms per day for the tournament.

He added: “If they would like to come and stay, they are more than welcome, of course, and there is a many, many options for them."

There are still multiple options available for fans in Qatar available to rent, ranging from hotels, cruise ship rooms, traditional dhow sailing vessels and tents, the fan village, porta cabins and caravans, al Jaber said.

“We have enough accommodation and people still they can come and enjoy the tournament and of course they can choose what they are looking for from the accommodation," he said.

READ MORE:Qatar sends 1,300 buses onto streets in World Cup transport test

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem