Qatar unveils a 6,000-cabin fan village in an isolated lot near its airports, providing a housing option for low-income visitors of the upcoming World Cup, which is just days away from starting.

As journalists toured the cabins on Wednesday, desert winds kicked up sand at the 3.1 square-kilometre site, which housed a metro station, a bus stop, and a planned temporary restaurant and convenience store.

The area could in theory hold as many as 12,000 people if booked at capacity, officials said.

Artificial green grass covered the walkways outside, with common areas filled with large bean-bag style chairs under a gray sky.

Competing nations' flags flapped in the strong desert wind, a large screen also present at the site for fans to watch matches. Workers milled about the site, checking on its final touches.

The brightly coloured cabins, each with thin walls, are designed to hold one or two people with twin beds, a nightstand, a small table and chair, air conditioning, a toilet and a shower inside.

Each will go for around $200 a night — $270 with board — as the tournament goes on. Some 60 percent of the cabins are already booked for the tournament, said Omar al Jaber, the head of accommodation at Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy for the tournament.

Budget accommodation