POLITICS
5 MIN READ
Scientists: CO2 pollution on track to hit all-time high in 2022
Despite wild cards of pandemic recovery and an energy crisis provoked by conflict in Ukraine, uptick in carbon pollution from burning oil, gas and coal is consistent with underlying trends, data suggests.
Scientists: CO2 pollution on track to hit all-time high in 2022
"Emissions are now five percent above what they were when the Paris Agreement was signed" in 2015, say scientists at COP27 climate summit in Egypt.
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
November 11, 2022

Carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels, the main driver of the climate crisis, are on track to rise one percent in 2022 to reach an all-time high, scientists have said at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

Emissions from oil, fuelled by the continuing rebound in aviation, will likely rise more than two percent compared to last year, while emissions from coal — thought by some to have peaked in 2014 — will hit a new record.

"Oil is more driven by the recovery from Covid, and coal and gas are more driven by events in Ukraine," Glen Peters, research director at CICERO climate research institute in Norway, told AFP news agency on Thursday.

Global CO2 emissions from all sources — including deforestation and land use — will top out at 40.6 billion tonnes.

Despite the wild cards of pandemic recovery and an energy crisis provoked by conflict in Ukraine, the uptick in carbon pollution from burning oil, gas and coal is consistent with underlying trends, the data suggested.

And deeply worrying, said Peters, a co-author of the study.

"Emissions are now five percent above what they were when the Paris Agreement was signed" in 2015, he noted.

"You have to ask: When are they going to go down?"

Carbon budget

The new figures show just how dauntingly hard it will be to slash emissions fast enough to meet the Paris goal of capping global heating at 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.

Heating beyond that threshold, scientists warn, risks triggering dangerous tipping points in the climate system.

Barely 1.2C of warming to date has unleashed a crescendo of deadly and costly extreme weather, from heatwaves and drought to flooding and tropical storms made more destructive by rising seas.

RECOMMENDED

To achieve the ambitious Paris target, global greenhouse emissions must drop 45 percent by 2030, and be cut to net zero by mid-century, with any residual emissions compensated by removing CO2 from the atmosphere.

Over a longer time frame, the annual rise in CO2 from fossil fuel use has slowed, on average, to 0.5 percent per year over the last decade after climbing three percent annually from 2000 to 2010.

To have a 50/50 chance of staying under the 1.5C limit, humanity's emissions allowance is 380 billion tonnes of CO2, according to the study in Earth System Science Data, authored by more than 100 scientists.

On current emissions trends of 40 billion tonnes a year, that "carbon budget" would be used up in less than a decade.

For a two-thirds chance, the budget shrivels by a quarter and would be exhausted in seven years.

India's emissions to go up by 6%

In recent decades, scientists could usually draw a straight line between CO2 trends and the economy of China, which has been the world's top carbon polluter for about 15 years.

In 2022, however, China's CO2 output is set to drop by nearly one percent for the year, almost certainly reflecting an economic slowdown linked to Beijing's strict zero-Covid policy.

Despite having to scramble for alternate sources of energy, including carbon-intensive coal, the European Union is on track to see its emissions fall by almost as much, 0.8 percent.

US emissions will likely go up by 1.5 percent, and India's by six percent.

The annual update also revealed that the ability of oceans, forests and soil to continue soaking up more than half of CO2 emissions has slowed.

"These 'sinks' are weaker than they would be if not for the impacts of a changing climate," said co-author Corinne Le Quere, a professor at the University of East Anglia.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem