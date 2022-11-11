The United States has returned to Pakistan more than 100 antiquities recovered from Indian-American art smuggler Subhash Kapoor, New York prosecutors have announced.

Thursday's announcement came a week after Kapoor was convicted in India of stealing ancient religious idols and trafficking them to his art gallery in Manhattan.

He was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Kapoor, also wanted by American authorities, was the subject of a massive US federal investigation known as Operation Hidden Idol.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office indicted him in 2020 and has requested his extradition from India.

New York returned 192 antiquities to Islamabad valued at almost $3.4 million, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said in a statement.