Thousands of expats, mostly of Indian origin, wearing the colours of Argentina, Brazil and England have staged a World Cup rally in Doha, nine days from the start of the football tournament.

Fans of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Harry Kane converged Friday on the Doha seafront for a march that would normally not have been allowed, according to an AFP news agency journalist.

The fans came mainly from Kerala state, a football bastion in India that also accounts for a huge chunk of the Indian community in Qatar of about 750,000 people. Qatar has a total population of about 2.8 million.

The hordes turned up for the event that was organised on social media and marched behind drummers to the World Cup countdown clock overlooking the Gulf.

"Police were told in advance and this is our day," said one organiser who requested anonymity.

First World Cup in Arab nation

Demonstrations and rallies are rare in Qatar and are normally confronted by tight security, but police on Friday watched the fans from a discreet distance.

"The foreign workers in Qatar love football and they have bought a lot of tickets," added the organiser.

"This is the first World Cup in an Arab nation but in many ways, this is also going to be the first World Cup in South Asia."

The fans donned the blue and white strips of Argentina and Brazil's yellow jerseys, bearing the names of Messi and Neymar, but also Indian names.