NASA has launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon, marking the start of the space agency's new flagship programme: Artemis.

The 32-storey tall Space Launch System (SLS) blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 0647 GMT (01:47 am local) on Wednesday.

"We are going," tweeted the space agency as the rocket launched in a spectacular blaze of light and sound.

Fixed to its top was the uncrewed Orion spaceship that will later separate and complete an orbit-and-a-half of Earth's nearest neighbour for a test run.

The launch came despite technical issues as engineers were forced to pause the flow of liquid hydrogen into the core stage on Tuesday night because of a valve leak, though the problem was resolved after an hour.

A radar site monitoring the rocket's flight path was also experiencing problems due to a faulty ethernet switch that had to be replaced.

The third time was the charm for NASA after two previous launch attempts were cancelled for technical reasons. The launch was also delayed due to weather setbacks, including Hurricane Ian which battered Florida in late September.

Far side of the Moon

Rather than landing on the Moon, Orion will assume a distant orbit, venturing 64,000 kilometres (40,000 miles) beyond the far side, further than any other habitable spacecraft so far.