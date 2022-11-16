Authorities in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) have found the body of a woman who was missing in the flood-hit area of Eugowra, a town in the Central West region of NSW.

Dianne Smith, 60, was missing since the area was hit by the worst flood in the state's history on Monday, Sky News reported on Wednesday, adding that another old man aged 85 is still missing.

Some areas of the NSW are facing the worst and highest flood levels in more than 70 years.

“You must evacuate now because dangerous floodwaters are continuing to rise,” the State Emergency Service warned people in a statement published on its website.

'Wall of water'

Entire buildings have been ripped from their foundations after flash floods swamped a small Australian town, with disaster management officials on Wednesday describing the deluge as a destructive "wall of water".