Prosecutors in London have said that they have approved seven new sexual offence charges against the Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Wednesday the "House of Cards" and "American Beauty" star has been charged over "a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004".

It also authorised "one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent" against the 63-year-old actor, who lives in the United States.

The CPS, which is responsible for bringing prosecutions in England and Wales, said the seven new charges refer to alleged crimes committed before and after 2003, when new legislation on sexual offences entered force.

This means Spacey is now facing a total of 11 charges of sexual assault in Britain.

Spacey in July pleaded not guilty at London's Old Bailey court to four charges of sexual assault against three men between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire in western England.

#MeToo movement

None of the alleged victims can be identified under English law. Reporting restrictions prevent further details from being disclosed before trial.