POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Novak Djokovic gets visa to play Australian Open in January
In January this year, Serbian tennis star was banned to enter Australia till 2025 when he refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Novak Djokovic gets visa to play Australian Open in January
The Australian government overturned the entry ban on Djokovic with ease in pandemic restrictions through out the world. / AP
By Abid Sultan
November 17, 2022

The Australian government has confirmed that Novak Djokovic had been granted a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January a year after he was deported over his stance against Covid-19 vaccination.

"Australian border restrictions...have been removed, including the requirement to provide evidence of Covid-19 vaccination status to enter Australia," said Immigration Minister Andrew Giles in a statement on Thursday.

With ease in pandemic restrictions through out the world, Giles has "personally" overturn that ban and intervened in a visa decision so that Djokovic return Australian tennis court. 

The star tennis player was kicked out of the Australian Open earlier in January 2022 after refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19. 

Australian government then barred Djokovic from returning to country until 2025.

Giles exercised his power as minister to overturn the ban.

READ MORE:Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes his visa for second time

RECOMMENDED

'Relief'

Nine times winner of Australian Open Djokovic confirmed the visa decision after beating Andrey Rublev in the ATP Finals in Turin on Wednesday. 

"It was a relief obviously knowing what I and the people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post-Australia, obviously." 

Former conservative Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said in January that Djokovic was "perceived by some as a talisman" of anti-vaccination sentiment, and his presence in the country could ignite "civil unrest".

Djokovic earlier claimed that he had obtained a medical exemption to enter the country without being vaccinated as he had recently recovered from Covid-19.

But Australian border officials said he did not meet the requirements to be exempted from strict vaccination rules, and his visa was cancelled after the collapse of a protracted legal appeal. 

The Djokovic legal saga played out against a background of rolling anti-vaccination protests in major cities across Australia.

READ MORE: 'Public threat' Djokovic back in Australia detention before court hearing

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure