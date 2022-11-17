The Australian government has confirmed that Novak Djokovic had been granted a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January a year after he was deported over his stance against Covid-19 vaccination.

"Australian border restrictions...have been removed, including the requirement to provide evidence of Covid-19 vaccination status to enter Australia," said Immigration Minister Andrew Giles in a statement on Thursday.

With ease in pandemic restrictions through out the world, Giles has "personally" overturn that ban and intervened in a visa decision so that Djokovic return Australian tennis court.

The star tennis player was kicked out of the Australian Open earlier in January 2022 after refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Australian government then barred Djokovic from returning to country until 2025.

Giles exercised his power as minister to overturn the ban.

