CULTURE
2 MIN READ
GQ Men of the Year Awards go to 'Squid Game' star Lee, rapper Stormzy, more
Men’s fashion and style magazine GQ scraps awards categories in favour of a star-studded dinner in London.
GQ Men of the Year Awards go to 'Squid Game' star Lee, rapper Stormzy, more
Other honourees include actor Ben Whishaw, documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux, Olympic distance-running champion Mo Farah and "House of the Dragon" star Emma D'Arcy. / AP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
November 17, 2022

The 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London honoured actors Lee Jung-jae, Sydney Sweeney and Andrew Garfield, England soccer captain Leah Williamson and rapper Stormzy.

The men’s fashion and style magazine celebrated nearly 30 names from across the worlds of entertainment, culture and sport for its 25th GQ Men of the Year event on Wednesday, which this year swapped its past awards categories for a format of toasting honourees at a special dinner.

"This is the 25th GQ Men of the Year awards at British GQ. It's my first. And what better time to just be a little bit radical, try something new, have a bit of fun. We've worked with so many incredible, talented people this year and we wanted to get all of them in a room," the event's organiser, GQ's deputy global editorial director Adam Baidawi, told Reuters.

READ MORE:South Korea's 'Squid Game' is Netflix's biggest debut show

RECOMMENDED

Other honourees include actor Ben Whishaw, documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux, Olympic distance-running champion Mo Farah and "House of the Dragon" star Emma D'Arcy.

"I'm looking forward to getting selfies with special people. I'm looking behind me and going, 'Yeah, there's so and so', Farah said as he arrived on the red carpet ahead of the dinner.

"Last couple of years it's been hard for all of us due to Covid and it's nice to see events happening, people coming together and celebrating together."

READ MORE:David Beckham, Greta Thunberg among winners at GQ awards in London

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy