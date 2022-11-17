The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has voiced concern over the worsening water scarcity crisis in the Middle East in particular, which it said will threaten food security in the region.

Food is one of the sectors most affected by the consequences of climate crisis, said Jean-Marc Faures, agricultural research officer and water resources management specialist at FAO, on Thursday.

FAO is participating in the COP27 Conference in Sharm El Sheikh, eastern Egypt, which kicked off on November 6 and will run through November 18.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of COP 27, Faures said "water is the number one issue in the Middle East in particular and in the world.”

“The response to all agricultural problems is water!” he added.

"The Middle East area suffers from a lack of water by nature, if we add to this the climatic changes, the already scarce amount of water will be greatly affected,” he said.

He further said that “the Middle East does not lack drinking water, but enough water to produce food.”

Crop irrigation affected

Explaining the impact of climate crisis on water and agriculture, he said: "Farmers depend on the climate for their activities, now that the climate has changed, farmers are affected."

"Farmers wonder if they can still grow the same crop, or if it will be destroyed by rising temperatures,” he said.