UN climate talks were supposed to end on Friday, but have been extended until Saturday with negotiating parties hoping to overcome a deadlock over creating a fund for developing countries, who bore the brunt of global heating.

"Today we need to shift gears again, time is not on our side," Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who chairs the COP27 talks, told delegates on Friday.

"I remain committed to bringing this conference to a close tomorrow in an orderly manner."

Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered at the COP27 in Egypt for two weeks with the aim of driving forward action on climate crisis as the world faces a worsening onslaught of extreme floods, heat waves and droughts.

READ MORE:COP27: UN warns of increasing hunger in Africa due to climate crisis

But wealthy and developing nations were still struggling to find common ground on creating the fund and on a host of other crucial issues with only hours before the summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el Sheikh was due to end.

The daunting list of urgent tasks includes finding agreement – and funds – for the emissions cuts needed to limit average warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels, which scientists say is a safer guardrail to avoid the most dangerous impacts.

For many developing countries – and small island states threatened by sea level rise – the defining issues at the conference is money for the "loss and damage" caused by climate change.

READ MORE:Climate crisis threatens to displace millions in Middle East

Most affected nations

A cascade of climate-driven extremes in recent months – from floods in Pakistan and Nigeria to heatwaves and droughts across the world – have shone a spotlight on the ferocious impacts of a warming world for developing nations that are also struggling with debts and surging inflation.

In a bid to find a compromise, the European Union proposed late Thursday the creation of a fund for the most vulnerable nations but warned it was its final offer.

The EU proposal indicated that the bloc, previously fearful of open-ended climate damages liability, has "shifted significantly", said Rachel Cleetus, lead economist at the Union of Concerned Scientists' climate programme.