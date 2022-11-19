Climate negotiators have been grappling for an agreement at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt, as talks remain hung up on key issues including funds for the "loss and damage" suffered by poorer vulnerable countries hit by extreme weather.

The extended negotiations on Saturday saw disagreements continue over who pays and which countries are considered particularly affected.

"The issue now rests with the will of the parties. It is the parties who must rise to the occasion and take upon themselves the responsibility of finding the areas of convergence," Sameh Shoukry, president of the COP27 climate summit, said.

Earlier, EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans warned the bloc was "prepared to walk away" from the negotiations if a satisfactory outcome could not be reached.

"We'd rather have no decision than a bad decision," Timmermans told reporters on the sidelines of the summit, but said the EU still believed a deal could be struck on Saturday.

'Vast majority' says draft is 'balanced'

The EU statement came after a proposal from summit host Egypt was rejected as insufficiently ambitious on reducing carbon emissions.