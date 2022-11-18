Adele says she has "never been more nervous before a show" as she kicks off her delayed Las Vegas concerts, 10 months after she postponed them at the last minute.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the singer-songwriter shared a picture of herself in rehearsal against a backdrop of childhood photos.

The "Hello" and "Easy On Me" chart-topper faced an online backlash in January, when in a tearful video she apologised to fans saying she could not perform her "Weekends with Adele" residency at Caesars Palace hotel as half her crew was sick with Covid-19 and the pandemic has caused delivery delays.

She said her team had "tried absolutely everything" but it had "been impossible to finish the show". The concerts were due to begin the next day and some fans were making their way to Nevada when they got the news.

'Incredibly nervous'

"I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited ... I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job," she wrote.