POLITICS
2 MIN READ
FIFA president slams Western ‘hypocrisy’ against Qatar
Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening, Gianni Infantino stressed that Qatar is a sovereign state and doesn't require recommendations from European countries over its workers' conditions.
FIFA president slams Western ‘hypocrisy’ against Qatar
"Working circumstances in Qatar are superior to those of European immigrants," The FIFA president said. / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
November 19, 2022

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has come out in defence of Qatar against Western “hypocrisy” amid criticism of the Gulf country hosting the World Cup 2022.

Doha has come under European criticism over allegations of bad working conditions for migrant workers ahead of the global tournament which is set to open in Qatar on November 20 through December 18. 

"Working circumstances in Qatar are superior to those of European immigrants," Infantino told a press conference in the Qatari capital on Saturday.

"Europe should stop the criticism and focus on improving its migrants' conditions,” he added.

"What we Europeans have been doing for the last 3,000 years, we should be apologising for the next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons.”

RECOMMENDED

The FIFA president stressed that Qatar is a sovereign state and doesn't require recommendations from European countries on that issue.

"I am proud of everyone who contributed to this event,” Infantino said.

READ MORE:World Cup 2022: 'Hypocrite West' ignores Qatar's progress on human rights

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy