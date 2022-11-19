A panda that China gifted to Taiwan 14 years ago as a symbol of what were then warmer ties has died after suffering a spate of seizures.

"Our medical team has confirmed that Tuan Tuan's heart stopped beating at 13:48 (0548 GMT)," Taipei Zoo said in a short statement on Saturday.

He was put under deep anaesthesia to take CT scans and the team decided to "let Tuan Tuan continue to sleep" after the results indicated his condition was "irreversible", zoo officials said.

"It would have been extremely painful and risky for Tuan Tuan to resuscitate him from the anaesthesia," said spokesman Eric Tsao.

Vets first noticed Tuan Tuan, 18, was ill in August, when he began suffering seizures and appeared increasingly unsteady and lethargic.

Scans showed he had a brain lesion and he was placed on anti-seizure medication.

The zoo suspected Tuan Tuan had a tumour and he was moved into palliative care last month. But more frequent seizures returned in the past few days and medicine could not ease the symptoms.

