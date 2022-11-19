POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Famous panda gifted to Taiwan by China passes away
The panda was put under deep anaesthesia to take CT scans and the team decided to "let Tuan Tuan continue to sleep" after the results indicated his condition was "irreversible."
Famous panda gifted to Taiwan by China passes away
The zoo suspected the panda had a tumour and he was moved into palliative care last month. / AFP
By Eren Doguoglu
November 19, 2022

A panda that China gifted to Taiwan 14 years ago as a symbol of what were then warmer ties has died after suffering a spate of seizures.

"Our medical team has confirmed that Tuan Tuan's heart stopped beating at 13:48 (0548 GMT)," Taipei Zoo said in a short statement on Saturday.

He was put under deep anaesthesia to take CT scans and the team decided to "let Tuan Tuan continue to sleep" after the results indicated his condition was "irreversible", zoo officials said.

"It would have been extremely painful and risky for Tuan Tuan to resuscitate him from the anaesthesia," said spokesman Eric Tsao.

Vets first noticed Tuan Tuan, 18, was ill in August, when he began suffering seizures and appeared increasingly unsteady and lethargic.

Scans showed he had a brain lesion and he was placed on anti-seizure medication. 

The zoo suspected Tuan Tuan had a tumour and he was moved into palliative care last month. But more frequent seizures returned in the past few days and medicine could not ease the symptoms.

READ MORE: Suhail, Soraya become first pair to get home in Middle East, Qatar

RECOMMENDED

Panda diplomacy

Tuan Tuan and his breeding mate Yuan Yuan were given to Taiwan by Beijing in late 2008, at a time when relations between the two were more cordial.

Taiwan's top China policy-making body, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), hailed the panda's role in improving ties with Beijing.

Tuan Tuan "let everyone know more about giant pandas and help promote exchanges between the two sides... MAC is saddened that he has passed away," it said in a statement.

The panda couple - whose names combined mean "reunion" or "unity" - had become huge stars in Taiwan and Yuan Yuan has given birth to two female cubs.

China has long deployed "panda diplomacy" and the gifting of Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan was seen as endorsing the presidency of then Beijing-friendly leader Ma Ying-jeou.

Relations between China and Taiwan have been on ice since 2016 with Beijing severing official communications and government visits between the two sides scrapped.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to one day bring the self-ruled island into the fold.

READ MORE:An An, world's oldest male giant panda in captivity, dies at age 35

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy