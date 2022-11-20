The UN's COP27 climate summit has approved the creation of a special fund to cover the losses suffered by vulnerable nations hit by the impact of global warming.

Delegates applauded after the "loss and damage" fund was approved on Sunday by consensus following two weeks of contentious negotiations over demands by developing nations for rich polluters to compensate them for the destruction from weather extremes.

After tense negotiations that ran through the night, the Egyptian COP27 presidency released a text of the draft agreement - and simultaneously called a plenary session to gavel it through as a final, overarching agreement.

The session approved the text's provision to set up a "loss and damage" fund to help developing countries bear the immediate costs of climate-fuelled events such as storms and floods.

But immediately after, Switzerland called for a 30-minute suspension to allow time to study the new text.

Negotiators earlier had expressed worry about changes being negotiated and written so late in the process.

