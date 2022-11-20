Defending champions France's World Cup hopes have taken a huge blow with the news that star striker Karim Benzema is out of the tournament after tearing a muscle in his left thigh during training.

“Karim Benzema is out of the World Cup,” the French football federation (FFF) said on Saturday.

"After hurting the quadriceps on his left thigh the Real Madrid striker is forced to give up on taking part in the World Cup.”

The 34-year-old Real Madrid striker had been struggling with the injury for some time and had played less than half an hour of football in his club's last six games before the World Cup.

Benzema was participating in his first full training session with Les Bleus when he had to come off after feeling some pain in his left thigh, the FFF said.

“He went for an MRI scan in a hospital (clinic) in Doha, which unfortunately confirmed a tear,” the FFF said, adding that he will need three weeks to recover.

“I'm very sad for Karim who had made this World Cup a major objective,” France coach Didier Deschamps said.

France riddled with injuries

L'Equipe earlier reported that Benzema “felt a sharp muscle pain” in his left thigh in training.

Earlier this week Benzema gave reassuring news in an extract of an interview with L’Equipe’s television channel, which was set to air on Sunday.

“I’m fine. I had a bit of pain but no tear and no serious injury. I could have played (for Madrid) but I wasn’t at 100 percent,” he told L’Equipe’s TV channel this week.

Deschamps has seen his squad riddled with injuries.

Forward Christopher Nkunku was injured just minutes before the end of the team’s last training session on Tuesday evening and replaced in the squad by Randal Kolo Muani on Wednesday.