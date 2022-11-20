Qatar, the first Arab nation to host the World Cup, has lost 2-0 to Ecuador as the football showcase kicked off.

Qatari fans began filing out of the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday long before the final whistle after a dominant display from the Ecuadorans.

Turkish professional football club Fenerbahce's attacker Enner Valencia netted an early one for Ecuador in the third minute before it was disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR) at Al Bayt Stadium.

Valencia again put the ball into Qatar’s net, with a penalty kick, in the 16th minute, and then in the 31st, he scored again with an accurate header.

He walked off from a light injury in the 43rd minute, and the first half ended 2-0, despite Qatar's better display after the second goal and Almoez Ali missing a critical shot in the final seconds.

READ MORE: Qatar World Cup breaks FIFA revenue record

First game of the tournament