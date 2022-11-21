POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Djokovic finishes troubled year with 'satisfying' ATP Finals title
Serbian Djokovic beat Norwegian Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3 in Turin to match Roger Federer's record of six titles in the year-ending tournament for the top-ranked players.
Djokovic finishes troubled year with 'satisfying' ATP Finals title
Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the winner's trophy after winning the men's singles final match against Norway's Casper Ruud on November 20, 2022 at the ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin. / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
November 21, 2022

Novak Djokovic has said winning a record-equalling sixth ATP Tour Finals title was a "deeply satisfying" ending to his troubled and truncated year.

The Serb beat Norwegian Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3 in Turin on Sunday to match Roger Federer's record of six titles in the year-ending tournament for the top-ranked players.

The 35-year-old Serb, the oldest player to win the Finals, ended in style after a season in which he missed two majors because of his vaccine status.

"It feels deeply satisfying and, at the same time, a huge relief because of the circumstances that I have been through this year, situations earlier this year, of course, with Australia," he said.

"We don't need to go back. We know what happened."

In January, Djokovic was detained and deported from Australia over his Covid non-vaccinated status and missed the Australian Open.

"That had an effect obviously on my start of the year. For the first several months, I was trying to find that balance game-wise but also mentally in order to be able to come back to the court and find that tennis level that I need."

Djokovic was initially barred from returning to Australia before 2025 but earlier in the week the new government in Canberra said the nine-time Australian Open champion would be free to compete in January's tournament.

"I don't know what the future holds but I know that what I hold in my mind is a huge hunger still to win trophies," said Djokovic.

The win in Turin, which also brings a cheque for $4.7 million, came seven years after his last ATP Finals victory and will lift him from eighth to fifth in Monday's new rankings at the end of a season in which he also won Wimbledon. Carlos Alcaraz, who missed the finals due to injury, is number one.

READ MORE: Novak Djokovic gets visa to play Australian Open in January

RECOMMENDED

'Close points'

For the 23-year-old Ruud it was a third near-miss of the year. He also lost the finals of the French and US Opens.

"In the end it's been disappointing to end up losing these big finals," he said.

"Overall if you gave me an offer to end the year at No 3, play the finals that I've played, at the first of January this year, I would probably sign the contract right away."

"I've overachieved compared to my own mind, so I'm very happy about that."

Ruud has never taken a set from either Djokovic or his French Open final conqueror Rafael Nadal.

"They have this sort of ability in them to step up when they really have to that I don't have," Ruud said. "They always seem to win the close points, the close sets."

The American Rajeev Ram and Britain's Joe Salisbury took the doubles title with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 win over the Croatian pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

READ MORE: Djokovic has no 'regrets' about missing Slams due to unvaccinated status

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document