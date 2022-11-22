CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Steven Spielberg to be honoured with lifetime award at Berlinale
The 73rd Berlin film festival will award the groundbreaking director-producer the event’s highest honour, the Golden Bear, in February.
Steven Spielberg to be honoured with lifetime award at Berlinale
Steven Spielberg walks the red carpet as he arrives to receive a lifetime-achievement prize, at the David Donatello awards ceremony in Rome Wednesday, March 21, 2018. / AP
Amar DiwakarAmar Diwakar
November 22, 2022

Multiple Oscar winner Steven Spielberg will be honoured for his life’s work at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2023.

Festival organisers said on Tuesday that the 75-year-old American director, producer and screenwriter will be awarded an honorary Golden Bear, the annual event’s top prize, for a body of work that comprises more than 100 movies and series.

Spielberg’s work “is unique in the history of international cinema of the past 60 years for its immense variety,” the festival said.

'Incredible career'

RECOMMENDED

Spielberg’s productions have included everything from the science fiction E.T. to the World War II drama Schindler’s List. The Berlin festival will also screen his latest film, The Fabelmans.

“With an incredible career, Steven Spielberg has not only enchanted generations of viewers all over the world, but has also given a new meaning to the ‘cinema’ as the factory of dreams,” festival co-directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement.

“Be it in the everlasting magic world of teenagers or in the reality that history has carved forever, his movies take us to a different level, where the big screen becomes the adequate surface for our emotions to be fulfilled.”

The Berlin event, the first of the year's major European film festivals, will run from February 16 to 26.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document