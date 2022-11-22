Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United with immediate effect, the Premier League team has said.

Tuesday's development marked a bitter end to the Portugal captain’s second stint at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” a statement released by Manchester United said.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.”