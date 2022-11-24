POLITICS
3 MIN READ
FIFA 2022: Brazil defeat gritty Serbia 2-0 in their World Cup opener
Second-half brace by Richarlison, including a stunning overhead scissor kick, gives tournament favourites Brazil a great start in their World Cup bid at Qatar's Lusail Stadium.
FIFA 2022: Brazil defeat gritty Serbia 2-0 in their World Cup opener
Brazil's Richarlison opened the scoring with an easy tap-in before doubling the lead with his acrobatic effort. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
November 24, 2022

Brazil have outclassed Serbia 2-0 in their World Cup opener as Richarlison's second-half goals, including a spectacular overhead kick, propelled the five-times champions to the top of Group G.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward has been in fine form when wearing the golden yellow kit of Brazil this year and he opened the scoring with an easy tap-in before doubling the lead with his acrobatic effort on Thursday.

Tite's decision to go with four forwards — Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha and Richa rlison — in his attacking lineup paid off handsomely as the South Americans dominated the match and made Serbia work hard every time they went forward.

Vinicius used his acceleration to good effect to constantly beat his man while Neymar, playing in a free role, often found pockets of space, but a well-drilled Serbian defence kept Brazil at bay in the first half.

Serbia had been sweating over the fitness of their all-time top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic but coach Dragan Stojkovic named him in the starting lineup.

Unlike Brazil's forward line, however, which threatened from all sides, the Fulham striker found himself isolated up front with little service.

READ MORE:Qatar mosque becomes centre of attraction for World Cup fans

RECOMMENDED

One-side game

The second half was one-way traffic as Brazil shifted through the gears, Richarlison and Neymar wasting gilt-edged chances inside the box and Alex Sandro and Casemiro sending long-range efforts against the woodwork.

The breakthrough came just after the hour from brilliant work by Neymar to find Vinicius, whose initial shot was saved by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, but Richarlison was in the right place to tap in the rebound for his first World Cup goal.

Serbia had been playing conservatively up t o that point and had no choice but to pour forward, which gave Brazil more space and the second goal from Richarlison brought the biggest roar of the night from the Brazilian contingent.

As Richarlison attempted to control a cross from Vinicius, the ball popped up over his head and he leapt up in the air to volley home a bicycle kick and seal the win for Brazil.

READ MORE:FIFA 2022: Ronaldo makes World Cup history as Portugal beat Ghana

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar