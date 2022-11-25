Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”, first of its kind of fusion of rock, pop and RnB, rendition is set to turn 40 years old next week. It is the most successful album of all time and dominated a coming era with its audiovisual ambition.

"Thriller" has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide since its release on November 30, 1982.

The album consecrated Jackson as the "King of Pop" and ever since remained a drawing force in the world of music.

Even British filmmaker Dan Reed’s 2019 documentary “Leaving Neverland” based on paedophilia allegations against Jackson didn’t dent his popularity and it rather kept growing.

His music is currently ranked 60th in the world on Spotify with 36.7 million monthly streams.

The man behind the magic of “Thriller” is producer Quincy Jones, who had worked with Jackson on 1979's "Off The Wall". The collaboration saw sparks fly - literally on one occasion.

"When we were finishing 'Beat It'... we were working five nights and five days, with no sleep. And at one point, the speakers overloaded and caught on fire!" Jones recalled to Rolling Stone.

Initial racism at MTV

"Thriller" became revolution in music industry and Jackson started to pull in influences from across pop culture, with Eddie Van Halen's hard rock solo on "Beat It", and pop ballad "The Girl is Mine" with Paul McCartney.