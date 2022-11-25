A Beijing court has sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after finding him guilty of crimes including rape, just over a year after his arrest in China, where he was born and built a lucrative career.

The court in the district of Chaoyang said on Friday that an investigation showed that from November to December 2020, the 32-year-old, who is also known as Wu Yifan, had raped three women.

"Wu Yifan took advantage of three drunken women ... at his home," the court said on its official WeC hat account.

A former member of K-pop group EXO, Wu returned to China in 2014 to pursue a solo career.

Wu to be deported