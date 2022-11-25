"Squid Game" actor O Yeong-su has been indicted on charges of sexual misconduct, South Korea's prosecutor said.

According to local reports, the South Korean prosecution indicted him without detention on Thursday for allegedly improperly touching a woman's body in 2017.

Everything reported by local media on O "is not factually incorrect," an official from the Suwon District Prosecutor's Office told AFP news agency, without giving further details.

Following the news, local reports said Seoul's culture ministry decided to stop airing a government commercial –– about its regulatory innovation –– featuring O.

The 78-year-old in January became the first South Korean to win a Golden Globe Award for best supporting actor in a series for his performance as a seemingly vulnerable old man in the mega-hit Netflix dystopian thriller.

