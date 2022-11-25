CULTURE
‘Squid Game’ star O Yeong-su indicted over sexual misconduct
The 78-year-old, who was the first South Korean to win a Golden Globe Award for best supporting actor in a series, was indicted for allegedly improperly touching a woman's body in 2017.
In this file photo, O Yeong-su (R) is photographed with Chrissy Teigen at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. / AP
November 25, 2022

"Squid Game" actor O Yeong-su has been indicted on charges of sexual misconduct, South Korea's prosecutor said.

According to local reports, the South Korean prosecution indicted him without detention on Thursday for allegedly improperly touching a woman's body in 2017.

Everything reported by local media on O "is not factually incorrect," an official from the Suwon District Prosecutor's Office told AFP news agency, without giving further details.

Following the news, local reports said Seoul's culture ministry decided to stop airing a government commercial –– about its regulatory innovation –– featuring O.

The 78-year-old in January became the first South Korean to win a Golden Globe Award for best supporting actor in a series for his performance as a seemingly vulnerable old man in the mega-hit Netflix dystopian thriller.

South Korea's film industry

"Squid Game" –– which imagines a macabre world in which marginalised people are pitted against one another in traditional children's games that turn deadly –– became Netflix's most popular series launch ever, drawing 111 million fans in less than four weeks after debuting in 2021.

It is still one of the most popular shows on the platform.

The show's success has amplified South Korea's increasingly outsized influence on global popular culture, following global fame won by the likes of K-pop band BTS and the Oscar-winning film "Parasite".

Multiple figures in South Korea's film industry –– including late filmmaker Kim Ki-duk and actors Cho Jae-hyun and Oh Dal-su –– have faced sexual assault allegations.

