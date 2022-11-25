DOHA, QATAR — Complete with a massive LCD screen, pulsating music and official FIFA branding, the atmosphere at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium is lively.

As people stream in, a woman emcee on stage sets challenges for the audience. Her voice blares from the speakers: Who can sing a Bollywood song?

The crowd responds with applause. Many raise their hands to get a chance to sing on stage.

Next to the stage are several food stalls, where enticing aromas of South Asian food, like the hugely popular deep fried snacks – samosa and pakora – fill the air.

A banner reading “Thanks for your contributions for delivering the best FIFA World Cup ever” – in Arabic, English and Hindi – appears on a wall close to the entry.

This is the Fan Zone in the Industrial area, some 20 km south of the Qatari capital Doha, where thousands of migrant workers are housed in a large expanse of warehouses, factories and residential complexes, that extends for several km.

“I came here to watch the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia game on the big screen with my friends. It is easy for us to come here as all other fan zones are very far from us,” Lavlu Chadra Das, a worker from Bangladesh, tells TRT World.

“In Bangladesh, everyone supports Argentina. I have been supporting Argentina since I was a kid. I consider myself very lucky to witness the World Cup.”

Qatar, a country with a population of about 2.8 million, made history by hosting the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East, also first by a Muslim majority country.

The preparation of the host country for the games was a massive undertaking, and it was accomplished largely by expat workers.

Responding to calls from human rights organisations, Qatar took several steps to address concerns over salaries, living conditions and worker safety issues.