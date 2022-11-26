CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Turkish modern art exhibition set to open in the Netherlands
Hulya Yazici, who heads the Independent Art Association that is organising the event, said she hopes the exhibit spreads messages of positivity to the world and builds "cultural bridges between countries."
Turkish modern art exhibition set to open in the Netherlands
Hulya Yazici said she hopes to elicit "positive development" between the Netherlands and Türkiye with the exhibition. / AA
By Emir Isci
November 26, 2022

An exhibition of Turkish modern art is set to open its doors to the world's art enthusiasts next week in the Netherlands.

The works of Dutch painter Rembrandt will also be on display at the Aura/Contemporary Turkish Art exhibition, said artist Hulya Yazici, who heads the Independent Art Association that is organising the event beginning on December 3 in the Hague.

The exhibition's global communication partner, Yazici said the association had hosted numerous international artists in Türkiye during the Istanbul Triennial, which it has been organising since 2010.

She added this would be the first time the event is taking place, noting the challenge it would be to transport "the works of so many artists abroad."

"We actually set out to do this three years ago. As we were about to leave, our path was cut off due to the pandemic. This year, we gathered to realise this exhibition," she said.

READ MORE: Mondrian painting hanging upside down for over seventy years

Positive messages to the world

People around the world communicate the most through art, Yazici says. Through the exhibition, they want to send messages of positivity.

RECOMMENDED

"While parts of the world are unfortunately associated with war and bad events, we want to give positive messages to the world through art," explained the artist, underlining the importance of building "cultural bridges between countries."

She said they hoped to elicit "positive development" between the Netherlands and Türkiye with the exhibition and added: "As the Independent Art Association, we strive to be a cultural ambassador on the path of art."

Yazici said the group had plans for another project in Shusha, a city in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, and intended "to bring Turkish contemporary artists to other cities in Europe."

The exhibition's curator, Ahmet Ozel, said the event would host a total of 84 works by 18 artists using a variety of techniques.

Ozel pointed out that cultural and artistic contacts between Türkiye and the Netherlands started at the beginning of the 18th century, stating that this time, they wanted to connect that relationship with contemporary art.

Organised with the support of the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry, as well as the Yunus Emre Institute, Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency, Istanbul Gelisim University, and various companies, the exhibition will be open until January 1, 2023.

READ MORE: City of dreams: Uzbek painter brings nondescript Istanbul district to life

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt