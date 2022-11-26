An exhibition of Turkish modern art is set to open its doors to the world's art enthusiasts next week in the Netherlands.

The works of Dutch painter Rembrandt will also be on display at the Aura/Contemporary Turkish Art exhibition, said artist Hulya Yazici, who heads the Independent Art Association that is organising the event beginning on December 3 in the Hague.

The exhibition's global communication partner, Yazici said the association had hosted numerous international artists in Türkiye during the Istanbul Triennial, which it has been organising since 2010.

She added this would be the first time the event is taking place, noting the challenge it would be to transport "the works of so many artists abroad."

"We actually set out to do this three years ago. As we were about to leave, our path was cut off due to the pandemic. This year, we gathered to realise this exhibition," she said.

Positive messages to the world

People around the world communicate the most through art, Yazici says. Through the exhibition, they want to send messages of positivity.