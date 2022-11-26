Lionel Messi has scored a superb goal to help reignite Argentina's World Cup campaign in a 2-0 victory over Mexico.

Messi rifled home a low shot on 64 minutes before rising star Enzo Fernandez curled home an 87th-minute strike to seal three points at Doha's Lusail Stadium on Saturday.

The Group C win puts Argentina firmly back on track for a place in the last 16 following their shock opening loss to Saudi Arabia.

Stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, Argentina knew defeat would send them out of the tournament but they started poorly, struggling to cope with Mexico's high press as Messi was denied time and space to operate.

Poland top group