Riots have erupted in Belgium's capital and several Dutch cities after Morocco beat Belgium in a World Cup Group F match.

Fans draped in Moroccan flags hit the streets on Sunday droving around the city honking their horns in elation. Violence erupted after some masked fans threw fireworks in the streets around Midi Railway Station in Brussels.

Public property have been vandalised, claims police report and in some places, electric scooters and trash cans were set on fire.

A vehicle belonging to a car rental company was also overturned by a crowd.

"The rioters used pyrotechnic material, projectiles, sticks, and set fire on the public highway," police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere said.

Scattered violence in Amsterdam

Police alleged that one journalist was also injured due to fireworks and forcing them for intervention.

Large contingent of police were sent to central streets to pacify the situation. Police also closed off roads leading to some tourist spots in the city centre.