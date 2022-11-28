POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Riots in Brussels, Amsterdam after Morocco upset Belgium in World Cup
Football fans vandalised public property and clashed with police in the Belgian capital after Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 in the football World Cup match.
Riots in Brussels, Amsterdam after Morocco upset Belgium in World Cup
Large contingent of police were sent to central streets in Brussels to pacify the situation. / AFP
By Abid Sultan
November 28, 2022

Riots have erupted in Belgium's capital and several Dutch cities after Morocco beat Belgium in a World Cup Group F match.

Fans draped in Moroccan flags hit the streets on Sunday droving around the city honking their horns in elation. Violence erupted after some masked fans threw fireworks in the streets around Midi Railway Station in Brussels.

Public property have been vandalised, claims police report and in some places, electric scooters and trash cans were set on fire. 

A vehicle belonging to a car rental company was also overturned by a crowd. 

"The rioters used pyrotechnic material, projectiles, sticks, and set fire on the public highway," police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere said.

Scattered violence in Amsterdam

Police alleged that one journalist was also injured due to fireworks and forcing them for intervention.

Large contingent of police were sent to central streets to pacify the situation. Police also closed off roads leading to some tourist spots in the city centre.

RECOMMENDED

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close condemning the violence called on the rioters to stay away from tourist and shopping areas.

"Around 7 pm calm returned and preventive patrols remain in place in the sectors concerned," said police.

Meanwhile, the celebration by Morocco supporters several squares in Amsterdam also resulted in some violence.

Around 500 Moroccan fans gathered in Rotterdam and some threw fireworks and started fires. 

Police arrived at the scene to intervene and some of the fans threw glasses and fireworks at them.

Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 on Sunday with goals by Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal.

READ MORE:Morocco stuns Belgium with 2-0 defeat in World Cup match

READ MORE: Feelings of 'brotherhood': World Cup brings flashes of Arab unity

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank