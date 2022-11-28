"Gaslighting" — mind manipulating, grossly misleading, downright deceitful — has become Merriam-Webster's word of the year.

“It’s a word that has risen so quickly in the English language, and especially in the last four years, that it actually came as a surprise to me and to many of us,” said Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster's editor at large.

“It was a word looked up frequently every single day of the year,” he said.

Lookups for the word on merriam-webster.com increased 1,740 percent in 2022 over the year before.

But something else happened. There wasn't a single event that drove significant spikes in the curiosity, as it usually goes with the chosen word of the year.

The gaslighting was pervasive.

READ MORE:'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

'Intentional deception'

Gaslighting is a heinous tool frequently used by abusers in relationships — and by politicians and other newsmakers. It can be a corporate tactic, or a way to mislead the public.

There's also “medical gaslighting,” when a health care professional dismisses a patient's symptoms or illness as “all in your head.”