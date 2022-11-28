POLITICS
3 MIN READ
'Gaslighting': Merriam-Webster's word of the year 2022
“Gaslighting” spent all of 2022 in the top 50 words looked up on merriam-webster.com to earn top dog word of the year status, succeeding last year's pick “vaccine.”
'Gaslighting': Merriam-Webster's word of the year 2022
Merriam-Webster, which logs 100 million pageviews a month on its site, chooses its word of the year based solely on data, while weeding out evergreen words most commonly looked up. / AP
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
November 28, 2022

"Gaslighting" — mind manipulating, grossly misleading, downright deceitful — has become Merriam-Webster's word of the year.

“It’s a word that has risen so quickly in the English language, and especially in the last four years, that it actually came as a surprise to me and to many of us,” said Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster's editor at large.

“It was a word looked up frequently every single day of the year,” he said.

Lookups for the word on merriam-webster.com increased 1,740 percent in 2022 over the year before.

But something else happened. There wasn't a single event that drove significant spikes in the curiosity, as it usually goes with the chosen word of the year.

The gaslighting was pervasive.

READ MORE:'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

'Intentional deception'

Gaslighting is a heinous tool frequently used by abusers in relationships — and by politicians and other newsmakers. It can be a corporate tactic, or a way to mislead the public.

There's also “medical gaslighting,” when a health care professional dismisses a patient's symptoms or illness as “all in your head.”

RECOMMENDED

Despite its relatively recent prominence, the word was brought to life more than 80 years ago with “Gas Light,” a 1938 play by Patrick Hamilton.

The term gaslighting was later used by mental health practitioners to clinically describe a form of prolonged coercive control in abusive relationships.

“There is this implication of an intentional deception,” Sokolowski said.

“And once one is aware of that deception, it’s not just a straightforward lie, as in, you know, I didn’t eat the cookies in the cookie jar. It’s something that has a little bit more devious quality to it. It has possibly an idea of strategy or a long-term plan.”

Among this year's Top 10 are:

“Oligarch,” driven by Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

“Omicron,” the persistent Covid-19 variant and the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

“Queen consort,” what King Charles’ wife, Camilla is newly known as.

“Sentient,” with lookups brought on by Google canning the engineer who claimed an unreleased AI system had become sentient.

“Cancel culture,” enough said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt