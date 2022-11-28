Pakistani authorities launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive amid a spike in new cases among children, health officials have said.

The campaign launched on Monday is the sixth such campaign this year and will last for five days, aiming to inoculate children under the age of 5 in high-risk areas.

The newest drive was aimed at Islamabad and in the high-risk districts in eastern Punjab and southwestern Balochistan province.

A similar campaign will be launched in the northwest in the first week of December.

Pakistan regularly launches polio campaigns despite attacks on workers and police assigned to inoculation drives.

Some people claim the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilise children.

